5/25/1960 - 4/23/2019



Passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 58. He was the third of eleven children born to Art and Marion Landsgaard. He attended schools in Rosamond. He graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech and Drama and from the University of Idaho College of Law. Olaf practiced law in Kern and Los Angeles Counties.



Olaf was well known in Rosamond and surrounding areas. He was elected to RCSD, RMAC, SKUSD, member of Rotary, Rosamond Chamber of Commerce, CivMil, and AV Master Chorale. Instrumental in getting the Rosamond Urgent Care Clinic. His favorite teams were those from Rosamond.



He is preceded in death by his father Art Landsgaard and brother Daniel. He is survived by his mother Marion as well as all of his siblings, Connie (Sladek), Cathy (Gutierrez), Carrie, Henry, Camille (O'Connor), Eric, Ted, CeCe (Fisher), and Peter, and 53 nieces and nephews.



Services will be held:



Friday, May 3rd; Viewing at Mumaw Funeral Home. From 5-7 P.M. with Rosary at 5:15 P.M. 44663 N. Date Ave, Lancaster, 93534.



Saturday, May 4th; Funeral Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. 9 A.M. Requiem High Mass; seating limited. 1746 Locust St. Rosamond, 93560.



Following Mass graveside: Good Shepherd Cemetery. 11:45 A.M., 43121 70th St. West, Lancaster, 93536.



Eulogy followed by Reception: Wayside Chapel, 1:00 P.M., 2584 Felsite Ave, Rosamond, 93560.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rosamond Poncho Barnes Civil Air Patrol in memory of Olaf or to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he was a parishioner to have a memorial mass said for him. All donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 674, Rosamond, CA 93560.



Rest In Peace Olaf. We will miss you.