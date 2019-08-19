Home

MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
Pamela Anne PERCIVAL Obituary

69, of Cumming, Ga., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
She is predeceased in death by her parents; Grant and Marjorie Sjostrom.
Pamela is survived by her children; Stacee Ray (Jim) of Cumming, Ga; Tracee Oleson (Tim) of Ariz; and Trudee Percival of Ariz. Sisters; Paula Thorsen (Fred); and Carolyn Amerson (Dave).
Additionally, Pamela leaves behind 8 grandchildren; Hanna, Austin, Emma, Madisen, Kiefer, Ethan, Audrey, and Kynzee.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3185 Dahlonega, Highway Cumming, GA 30040. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 19, 2019
