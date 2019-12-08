|
Age 76, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Celebration of Life for Pam will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Blaylock Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held Monday at Greenleaf Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Pamela "Pam" was born to Dr. Fred Davis Jr. and Dorothy Nell (Griffin) Spencer on January 18, 1943, in Brownwood Texas. From early on Pam developed a passion for the arts and education. Joining the Peace Corps provided her opportunities to travel abroad and share her knowledge with the children of the world. Upon returning to the states she continued to teach at various levels from middle school to college. She made an impact on each and every student she came in contact with not only with textbook knowledge but with life experiences, creating a passion that influenced students in many positive ways. She was talented not only in the visual arts, winning several awards for her paintings and drawings but also as a thespian. Every day she taught, she created a performance for her students and in her free time she performed in the local theater plays. She loved traveling and experiencing what the world had to offer.
Pamela is survived by her children, Ben Hobbs and wife Vanessa of Austin, and Roxanne Hobbs of Calif; her sister, Penny (Carol) Spencer; and her grandchildren, Jordan, Tara, Cheyenne, and Megan. She is also survived by a niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Fred Davis Jr. and Dorothy Nell Spencer; brother Fred Davis III; and her beloved dogs, Bonky and Goliath.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 8, 2019