Born January 29, 1928 in Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away in Woodstock, Georgia on June 4, 2020. Patricia lived in Lancaster, California for 50 years and is preceded in death by her husband Harley, son Mark and grand- son Nathaniel. She is under the care of Winkenhoffer Funeral Home, Marietta, Georgia.

