1/1
Patricia Ann BEARD
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan. 2, 1953 - April 6, 2020
Passed away in her home peacefully in her sleep, April 6, 2020 from cardiovascular disease. She
left behind a daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and siblings. She awaited the day to reconnect with her predeceased soulmate, Eddie Fentroy to continue her love story. She believed in passion, laughter, loyalty, magic, and whimsy.
She would want to be most remembered for her strength, generosity, and pursuit for unconditional love.
May her peaceful sleep in heaven be consumed by dreams of love, happiness, and joy. RIP Mommy. You will not be forgotten and will be forever loved.
To those who loved her: If ever you find yourself in the presence of stargazer lilies, think of her. It was her favorite flower and she lit up with wonder in their presence.
A celebration of her life will be celebrated on her posthumous 68th birthday (2021) in Los Angeles, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved