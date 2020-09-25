Jan. 2, 1953 - April 6, 2020

Passed away in her home peacefully in her sleep, April 6, 2020 from cardiovascular disease. She

left behind a daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and siblings. She awaited the day to reconnect with her predeceased soulmate, Eddie Fentroy to continue her love story. She believed in passion, laughter, loyalty, magic, and whimsy.

She would want to be most remembered for her strength, generosity, and pursuit for unconditional love.

May her peaceful sleep in heaven be consumed by dreams of love, happiness, and joy. RIP Mommy. You will not be forgotten and will be forever loved.

To those who loved her: If ever you find yourself in the presence of stargazer lilies, think of her. It was her favorite flower and she lit up with wonder in their presence.

A celebration of her life will be celebrated on her posthumous 68th birthday (2021) in Los Angeles, California.

