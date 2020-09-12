Pauline PINEVICH

97, passed away August 29, 2020. She was born in Colliers, West Virginia and lived in Ohio prior to relocating to Lancaster. She is survived by her daughter Frances (Louis) Zirille, three sons John Lepo, David Lepo, Anthony (Linda) Pinevich, four granddaughters Lisa (Laith) Bakoo, Erin (Steven) Eck, Lindsay Worrall, Macy Worrall, one great granddaughter Grace Bakoo, and three great grandsons Grant Bakoo, Garrett Bakoo, Christopher Eck. Pauline, a retired nurse, enjoyed gardening, caring for her cat, senior exercises, line dancing, and dancing at the senior center. Her indomitable spirit will be missed by all.

