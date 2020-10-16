1/1
Per SCHRADER
Per Schrader, 72 passed away on October 7, 2020 at his home in Bear Valley, Tehachapi, Calif. He was born in Denmark June 2, 1948, immig- rated with parents to Canada in 1951 and then to the U.S. in 1954.
Per graduated from Pasadena High School and entered an apprentice program with Lockheed Aircraft at the age of 18. He retired with 39 years at Lockheed. Per was greatly respected as an aircraft mechanic and spent many years as the crew chief on the U2 airplane.
He was a generous man who contributed to many charities and friends in need. He is survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Per will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
