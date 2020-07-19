1/1
Peter Lee Humphreys
1958 - 2020
Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Peter Lee Humphreys, loving husband, dad, and grandpa died in Prescott, Ariz., at the age of 62. Pete was born in Palmdale, Calif., on May 23, 1958 to George and Carrol Humphreys and resided in the Antelope Valley most of his life. He worked at UPS, as a truck driver, for over 30 years and retired in 2013. He met his sweetheart Vicki in 1979 and they were married on May 31, 1980. They were longtime members at Lancaster First Assembly of God. Pete and Vicki raised four boys, Bryan, Brett, Scott, and Shane. The role of Grandpa was his favorite - Seth, Kenadie, Joshua, Ellee, Easton, Aylie, and Hadlie were so lucky he got to be their Grandpa. Pete was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Carrol, his brother, Donny, and his grand- daughter, Kenadie. He is survived by his wife Vicki, his four boys and their spouses, Bryan (Megan), Brett (Rebecca), Scott (Brianna), and Shane, his brother, RC, and sisters, Shirlene and Pam as well six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
