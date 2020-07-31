Age 89, born May 6, 1931, in Ravenna Ohio, passed away June 25, 2020, in Lancaster California, four months after losing his wife of 65 years. He was preceded in death by his daughter Anne and her husband Reuben, his brother Tony and his wife Helen. He is survived by his brother Joe Altieri, his children Nick (Becky), Phil (Debbie), Chris, and Connie (Steven). His survivors also include 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Altieri served active duty in the Army during the Korean war. Upon his return he married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Doyle and together they raised their 5 children in the Antelope Valley. He worked as an instrumentation specialist at Edwards Air Force base for 33 years retiring in 1989. He coached colt league, youth football and little league. He also volunteered at Antelope Valley hospital for over 25 years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of jazz, baseball, sports in general and the love he had for his family. A memorial will be held for both Phil and Carolyn at a date to be determined. Donations to the American Cancer Society
may be made in his memory.