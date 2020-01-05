|
It is with great sadness that the family of Phoebe Massey Evans announces her passing on December 23, 2019, on her 81st birth- day, after a brief illness. Phoebe was the daughter of the late Maud Williams Massey and the late Henry Massey, Sr. She was born and raised in Rock Hill, S.C., and graduated from Winthrop Training School. She attended Queens College and graduated from Winthrop University. She obtained a masters degree from University of Laverne.
Phoebe was a long-term Lancaster resident having moved here in 1967. Phoebe worked as a reading specialist at Palmdale High School for 25 years. She volunteered for Desert Alphas and was involved with the YMCA Indian Maidens for several years in the 70s and 80s. After retirement she continued teaching English as a second language to adults. Phoebe was a passionate bridge player in her final years and an avid sports fan, rarely missing a game of her favorite teams.
Phoebe is survived by her three children Robert Delvyn Evans III (Diann) of Kauai, Hawaii, Alison Evans (Adrian) of Bellevue Wash, and Amy Evans of Palmdale, Calif. She is also survived by her sister, Ida Massey Shelton of Gainesville, Ga., and brother, Henry Massey, Jr (Gayle) of Rock Hill, S.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phoebe lived her life with a sparkle in her eye and her face always pointed towards the sun. She had a magnetic personality and a magical way of making others feel happy when in her presence. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 5, 2020