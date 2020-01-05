Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phoebe Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phoebe Massey Evans


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phoebe Massey Evans Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Phoebe Massey Evans announces her passing on December 23, 2019, on her 81st birth- day, after a brief illness. Phoebe was the daughter of the late Maud Williams Massey and the late Henry Massey, Sr. She was born and raised in Rock Hill, S.C., and graduated from Winthrop Training School. She attended Queens College and graduated from Winthrop University. She obtained a masters degree from University of Laverne.
Phoebe was a long-term Lancaster resident having moved here in 1967. Phoebe worked as a reading specialist at Palmdale High School for 25 years. She volunteered for Desert Alphas and was involved with the YMCA Indian Maidens for several years in the 70s and 80s. After retirement she continued teaching English as a second language to adults. Phoebe was a passionate bridge player in her final years and an avid sports fan, rarely missing a game of her favorite teams.
Phoebe is survived by her three children Robert Delvyn Evans III (Diann) of Kauai, Hawaii, Alison Evans (Adrian) of Bellevue Wash, and Amy Evans of Palmdale, Calif. She is also survived by her sister, Ida Massey Shelton of Gainesville, Ga., and brother, Henry Massey, Jr (Gayle) of Rock Hill, S.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phoebe lived her life with a sparkle in her eye and her face always pointed towards the sun. She had a magnetic personality and a magical way of making others feel happy when in her presence. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phoebe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -