|
|
Born Oct. 8, 1986 went to be with our Lord on Sept. 2, 2019. Rachael was 32 years young, leaving behind sons Richard and James, theirs fathers Rich and Joe, mother Kathy sister Maygan, brother Stephen and Cole, grandparents, nieces and nephews. Rachael was free spirited, and loved by all. She will be missed, but we know Rachael is reunited with her father Scott, fishing in heaven watching over us all. Memorial service will be at Calvary Chapel Church, 1661 West Lancaster Blvd at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2019
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 25, 2019