Born June 5, 1931, and passed peacefully early on the morning of June 29, 2019 of renal failure. He was born and grew up in Mobridge, South Dakota with seven brothers. He married Emogene Reis on July 10, 1952. He moved to California in 1956 where he raised 5 children. He enjoyed a 40 year career in Aerospace and contributed to the success of the Apollo 11 - America's Space Race mission to the moon, and the Space Shuttle program.

After retiring in 1992 Ralph and Connie Gersten enjoyed travel to Europe, shared community service, karaoke, and many adventures. He was a 20 year member of Lancaster's Happy Singers.

Ralph was preceded in death by wife, Emogene, daughter, Susan and son, Joseph. He is survived by daughters, Deborah and Elizabeth and son, Paul, grandchildren, Jeremy Long, Amanda Morales, Nicole, Peter and Sarah Yerkes, Jocelyn and Heidi Schneider, Ryan Merrill, Katy Owens, Meghan and Ben Schneider, great-grandchildren, and his girlfriend of 22 years, Connie Gersten and her daughter, Sylvie Rodriguez.

Ralph was a sweet man and gentle giant who always provided for his family. He is loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at Halley Olsen Murphy Funerals and Cremations on Sat. July 13, starting at 10 am. Burial will be at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery on Fri. July 26, at 12 pm. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 11, 2019