|
|
Born March 29, 1961 In Los Angeles, Calif. Resided in Palmdale, Calif. Leaves behind wife, Elaine Mireles, son, Andrew, grandson, Ethan, mother Juana, siblings, Beatrice, Frank and Richard.
Raul served his country in the Marine Corp, employed for 22 years with LAUSD. To have known Raul was to know a true gentleman, he had a smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold. Everyone that knew Raul, expressed how kind and genuine he was. You were taken to soon Raul but you truly will never be forgotten.
Services to be held 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2020 at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary Chapel Rosary 11:30-12:30 p.m. Mass 1:00- 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020