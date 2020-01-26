|
Age 82, longtime resident of Lancaster, Calif., cracked his last joke on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born August 22, 1937, in Manhattan, N.Y., Ray helped define The City that Never Sleeps. He was an MP in the U.S. Army, a master craftsman, and he knew a thing or two about the pool industry. Ray was an expressive storyteller, "Did I ever tell you about the time I was Sammy Davis Jr.'s driver?", he was a lifelong lover of Swedish pancakes, and his brilliant wit made people laugh for eight decades. He was a proud, long-term member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #531, cheers. He will be remembered and cherished by his best friend, Vicki Cedillo, and their daughter, Kayle Cedillo. He passed down his tough exterior and tender heart to his daughter, Holly Olson, and his contagious laugh and easy going nature to his son, Raynold Olson. They both inherited his sense of humor and will continue to share it with the world. Survived by a grandson, nieces and a nephew, he will be greatly missed by all that crossed his path, because he was a stand up guy. His energy will be released at sea, where his father Oskar Albert Olson, felt most at home, and where his mother, Catherine Harrington, was always waiting for a loved one's return. Laugh heartily. Love fiercely. Be kind. It is what he would have wanted.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 26, 2020