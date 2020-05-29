Richard C. MATLOCK
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, May 22, 2020, Richard Clark Matlock, a resident of Bangor, Pennsylvania passed from this life after a long illness.
Growing up in Pen Argyl, Pa, Richard, or Dick as he was called by his sisters, was a piano prodigy who pursued a lifelong mission to share his joyful spirit through music. Orphaned at an early age and raised by a maiden aunt, he found solace and purpose in develop- ing his talents at the keyboard. As a teenager, he took odd jobs to support himself and 'Nanny' Mutton including junior choirmaster, private music instructor, and soda jerk and chief flirt at Sandt's pharmacy. It was at the counter there that he spotted the bright and beautiful Shirley Brown, to whom he proclaimed "one day, I will marry you."
After graduating from high school, he attended the Bethlehem Conservatory of Music where he studied classical piano and music theory. But the arts are a fickle endeavour so his back-up plan included studies at Churchman's Business School in the evening majoring in accounting and financial administration. Learning bookkeeping set him on a solid career path but Churchman's most attractive attribute was a fellow student he once promised to wed. They were united shortly after she graduated and immediately began building a legacy of love and laughter that lasted over 56 years.
His grandfather was a slater who emigrated from Cornwall, U.K. in the midnineteenth century and Richard began his adult working life in the local slate quarry, but quickly accepted a junior bookkeeper position at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation. His career thereafter was a series of accounting and financial management positions in Northeast Pa, Southern California and in the Tidewater area of Virginia. But his true passion was music.
Richard was the youngest of nine siblings and within a decade of marriage he was raising seven children of his own. To make ends meet, he supplemented his day job with continuous evening and weekend gigs as a private keyboard instructor, organist and pianist in supper clubs and piano bars throughout the Poconos, co-owner and producer of a summer stock playhouse, and be- loved music master in a series of churches coast to coast. His final gig was enchanting his fellow residents at the Slate Belt Nursing Home with regular 10:00 a.m. recitals on the day room spinet with a repertory that included popular standards, a smattering of hymns, and always concluding with a stirring Chopin polonaise or Liszt Rhapsody.
Along with his boundless charisma and joie de vivre, family and friends will cherish the memory of his dapper good looks, musical virtuosity, family pride, and his shining example to always conduct ourselves as ladies and gentlemen. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Drew Daniel and Olive Blanche Matlock, his soulmate, Shirley, his brothers, Robert, Drew and Thomas, his sisters, Kathryn Wilson, Martha Eden, Hilda Hahn, Ruth Hinkel and Helen, his son, Craig and daughter, Shirley Ann Bennett.
Richard leaves behind his loving children; Richard (Bonnie), Todd (Elaine), Eric (Connie), Kim, Kathleen Bartron (George) and Dean Bennett; grandchildren Chris (Renee), Dylan, Taylor (Andrea), Heather De Bernardi (Dennis), Corrina Strachan (James), Jennifer, Travis, Zane, Drew, Alyssa, and Spencer Bartron, ten great grandchildren, one great, great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a memorial service celebrating Richard's life after the Pandemic, please check the funeral home website for memorial service up- dates. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered a www.ruggierofuneralhome.comt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 East Pennsylvania Ave.
Pen Argyl, PA 18072
610-863-5750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 28, 2020
Mr. Matlock taught me piano for three years. He was always nice to me and very professional. I remember his recitals well. Thank you for the memories Mr. Matlock and for having great patience with me. Margie Cortright Decker
Margie C Decker
Student
May 28, 2020
Richard was a true maestro. He played at St Jeromes formally years and many events but I had no idea of his previous accomplishments! Wow.
May God bless all of your family lending him to us.
John & Jeanne Klesch former parishioners from St Jeromes Church
John Klesch
Friend
May 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Marianne Mickalowski
Family
May 27, 2020
Mr Matlock was a great family man and a good friend to many. I bet he is entertaining everyone playing the piano.
shirley berish
May 26, 2020
There are so many things I could say about my Pappy. There never was one person he couldnt make friends with. He was a piano prodigy and could light up the room with his charm. When he moved back to Pennsylvania I finally got to spend time with him. Hes the reason why Im so drawn to our family roots. He could remember every story down to the detail. Family was always Pappys first priority. We have had very many family gatherings and get togethers. He was the glue that held us all together. In fact; him and I used to get ourselves in so much trouble! I was always his right hand girl when he needed me. I was dubbed his princess and how I wish I could hear him call me that just one last time. I miss you so much Pappy; i will always love you till the end of time.
Alyssa Matlock
Grandchild
May 25, 2020
Mr. Matlock was a kind man. I will remember how he always took time to speak to me. He always had joy and a quick wit.
Kim Hess
Friend
May 25, 2020
I will never forget the fun times and great learning experiences Richard provided as our church choir director and musician. His patience and fun-loving personality always lit up the room! God bless you, Richard and we miss you. Beth
Beth Terranova
Friend
May 25, 2020
Mr. Matlock, as I have called him since I was 8 years old, always made me feel like I was a member of the family. I tagged along with Kathleen to many places over the years. I have many fond memories and they all make me smile. My mom, Rebecca and I send our condolences to the entire Matlock clan. Love to all.
Kelli Burlingame
Friend
May 24, 2020
Richard was a true gentleman who was extremely talented. After over 25 years of sharing his musical talent at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Richard retired and moved to Pennsylvania. The music program, choir recitals and musical shows are just a memory but the laughs and respect that he put into each program will always be in our hearts. We miss Richard and his lovely wife, Shirley. At the church and personally, we were all one big family sharing in good times and in bad times. Richard, rest in peace as we know you have reunited with Shirley. God rest your soul.
Lucille & Norman Harr
Friend
May 24, 2020
We felt so blessed to be able to have Richard as our music minister at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Newport News VA. Absolutely loved his gift of making beautiful music. We know he will be missed. Our prayers to all his family. Fondly, Bill and Janice Schroder.
Bill and Janice Schroder
Friend
May 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of taking care of Richard when I worked at Slate belt he was always my favorite and always put a smile ☺ on my face no matter what my night was like. he would get up every morning before my shift ended and have coffee with us he loved his choice coffee and candy. I especially loved when he would play the piano he was a great person inside in out RIP Richard will truly be missed fly high with the angels my friend it was a pleasure to know a person as fantstic as you sending prayers to you family.
Amanda Flores
Friend
May 24, 2020
The closest choice for my relationship to Richard was "friend", but we were more than that. Were partners in music. I sang in the choir of Saint Jerome Catholic Church, when he was the director and organist. One night we discovered a book of songs from Sigmund Romberg operetta after practice. We ran through several of them and that started a partnership that lasted for many years. We recruited a great soprano, Suzan Keith for the female parts, and eventually gave a concert of those songs to start a fund for a grand piano (for a grand pianist). We had a "blast". We were asked to repeat it for an assisted living group, and that started a series. Not long enough after that, Suzan ran off to Hawaii with her army husband, after which we switched to popular songs of the WW-II era, of which we were both fans, and did many concerts together for the folks of that generation in retirement and assisted living facilities in the area. I think that was of the best times in our mutual lives. I finally got to visit him in Pennsylvania this January, and we did a couple of the old songs on his spinet. We had a great time. I'm sure he will is still entertaining the folks where he is now - no rest for the talented!
Louis DeGrace
Friend
May 24, 2020
I knew Richard briefly. He was the organist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bangor. When we refurbished our organ a couple of years ago and celebrated our 140th year as a Lutheran Church, Richard played the piano for us. He was deeply appreciated by the people of Trinity and served them with charm and class. I visited him often after that at the Slate Belt and always enjoyed our conversations. He would always ask me if we were going to hire another organist at Trinity, that he would like to apply. He admitted that he was a little old, but thought he could handle the job. I suspect he could. I loved him dearly and will miss our frequent visits. Pastor Larry Laine.
Rev. Larry LAINE
Friend
May 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your family's loss. You were a great guy. I loved listening to you play the piano and the smile you gave when ever I came in to say hi. You will be greatly missed.
Rhiannon Fetterman
Friend
May 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of helping take care of Richard during his stay at SBHRC. Richard had a place in my heart from the moment I met him and will always have a place in my heart. I enjoyed our long talks, listening to his music on the piano and just seeing him on a daily basis, he always made my day brighter. My sincere condolences to all of his family. May he rest in peace.
Dawn Holdorff
Friend
May 24, 2020
We were were always so proud of Dads amazing musical gift, endlessly entertained by his sharp mind and keen wit and embraced by his unconditional love and support. Now and forever Pop, Youre the Best.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved