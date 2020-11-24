65, passed away of liver cancer on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Linda, their family Tawnya and Donald, and grandchildren, Kyle and Kayla, as well as his mother, Patricia Gise and sister Cindy (Elaine) Gise. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Claude Gise, and many aunts and uncles. Private graveside services will be held at Oakwood Memorial Park, Chatsworth on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Skip's memory to Best Friends Animal Society.

