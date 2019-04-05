Born to Reuben C. Saul and Golda Curtis Saul on February 20.1932 on a farm in the small area called Raymond Nebraska. (Just outside Lincoln, Nebraska.) He passed away on March 23rd. 2019. He was predeceased by his father, his mother, his step-mother, his baby brother, Tommy, his three sisters, Heloise, Georgia and Marilyn and by his three brother-in-laws and his father-in-law, Fred Kriebs. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Gerry (Geraldine) of 64 years and his four sons, Reuben C. (Dianne), Ryan C. (Carol), Russell C. and Richard C. (Karen). He leaves behind four grandchildren, Matthew Saul, Cameron Saul, Joshua Saul and Hannah Saul and his favorite and only living brother-in-law, Eugene (Gene) Kriebs and his wife LuAnne. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Opal Kriebs (99 years old in March). He was raised and schooled in Omaha, Nebraska and in 1967, moved his family to California to be near his father who had had a heart attack. R. C. worked for 49 years in the envelope manufacturing business. He spent a good part of his life coaching Little League and Pop Warner football with his four sons. He drove stock cars, sailed on 30' to 32 ' foot boats at Marina Del Rey and enjoyed his favorite sport bowling. He started bowling in the Air Force and spent the next 40 years or so perfecting his game. When he could no longer bowl, he attended the games with his wife and cheered everyone on. Services are pending. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary