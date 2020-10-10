1/1
Richard D. CRONSHEY
1945 - 2020
Passed away from gastrointestinal complications on October 1, 2020, with his family by his side in Lancaster, California at the age of 75. Richard, better known as Dick, was born on August 4, 1945, in Trenton, New Jersey to parents Richard and Marion Cronshey. His father served as a rifleman in the US Army and received a Purple Heart in 1945. His parents were married for 38 years. From a young age, Dick had a love for motor racing especially Formula 1, NASCAR, and Indy. He was an avid musician and music lover with a fondness for the bass guitar. Dick worked in aerospace for over 40 years where he met his wife and fellow chemist, Miyoko Matsui Cronshey. Richard D. Cronshey is survived by his only son, Michael Cronshey and his wife, Helery Romero. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 12, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, CA for close family and friends.


Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial service
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
