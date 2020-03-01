|
June 21, 1919 - February 17, 2020 Richard "Dick" Elliot Holsteen was born in Burlington, Iowa to Walter and Maud Holsteen on June 21, 1919. Dick became a teacher and moved to Cambridge, Iowa where he met Patricia Ann Lee. Later they married in March of 1950, and after giving birth to two boys, Mike and Tim, and with a baby girl, Julie, on the way, they moved to Lancaster, California in 1958. There they raised their family while Dick taught in the Lancaster school district until 1984. Dick loved golfing and played until the age of 93. His golfing career included two hole-in-ones, sinking both of them in his 80's. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia, his two son's, his daughter, his four grandchildren, and one great-grandson. The family would like to extend their love and gratitude to Oscar and the staff of Golden Years Home Care and Oasis Hospice for all the loving care they gave Dick during his last years. He lived a long life of 100 years before peacefully passing away in his sleep.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 1, 2020