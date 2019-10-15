|
|
Born Sept. 15, 1948 in Kilmichael, Miss. He graduated from Kilmichael High School in 1966 where his exceptional leadership skills launched him to class president. Then he attended Alcorn A & M University where he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Delta Kappa Chapter and earned his degree in Agricultural Education.
In 1970 he began his career with the US Department of Agriculture in Bismarck, N.D. as a Soil Conservationist and met the love of his life and future wife, Nancy. Rich and Nancy were married in Colo. on December 10, 1973 and blessed with 46 beautiful years together.
The next year he was promoted to District Conservationist serving the county of Yuma, Colo. He went on to become the Resource Conservationist of ten counties in Colo. In 1977 he was transferred to The Dalles, Ore. as the District Conservationist for Wasco County. In 1983 he was promoted to the District Conservationist of Los Angeles County based out of Lancaster, Calif. In 1992 he was the Founder of Dustbusters Task Force, LA County Farm Bureau Co-Founder of AV Valley Fever Alliance, Program Coordinator for Kids Ag Day at AV Fairgrounds where 900 kids arrived by bus to attend. As well as countless community environmental involvements.
Richard served as a Deacon at the Life in Christ Center Assembly of God, and President of Full Gospel Businessmen in The Dalles, Ore. After moving to Calif, he served as a Deacon at Westview Assembly of God in Palmdale and Lancaster. He was a member of Promise Keepers Men's Ministry, and a leader in the Honor Bound Men's Ministry. Richard and Nancy also served on the Board of Mental Health while in Colo, and Marriage Encounter Ministry for 30 years.
He was an entrepreneur in his own business for 38 years and went on to mentor and impact countless others. Richard was preceded in death by his parents R.L Campbell and Maggie B. Campbell, son Michael Matson, sister Dorothy Jean Harrison (Jim) brother Jeffery Campbell, brother Gregory Campbell (Tracie)
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, son Matthew Matson (Sarah), daughters Carrie Campbell, Cammie Szabo (Aaron), grandchildren Charisma Campbell, Alexander Matson, Madison Campbell, Mariah Robinson, Macy Campbell, Mikayla Campbell, Ella Matson, Jada Matson, great granddaughter Aubree Matson, and father in-law Oscar Olson. Siblings Robert Campbell, Betty James (Robert), Annette Hollis, Laura Renda Rooney, and Angela "Dean" Morgan (Fred). Brother in-laws Denny Olson, and Jeff Olson. Sister in-laws Tracie Campbell and Linda Olson-Klutz (Rob).
He is also survived by a niece and many nephews who totally adored their uncle and he loved them even more, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, coworkers and those he mentored.
In the early evening of Sept. 30, 2019 resting at home, Rich slipped quietly away to his new home in Heaven, surrounded by his loving family, forever to be with his Lord. Until we meet again.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Oct. 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lancaster First Assembly of God at 44514 20th St West, Lancaster, CA 93534. A reception will follow in The Champion Center at the church.
