Born November 8, 1934 in Spokane, WA passed away March 28, 2019 in the Antelope Valley, CA after battling Leukemia. He is survived by wife Kathi; daughters Cathy Duke and her husband Jeff and Christy Smith and her husband Scott; stepson Richard Goodyear; sons Richard and David McGinn; and sister Virginia "Dee Dee" Lyons. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick graduated AVHS in 1953, worked at Starksen Chevrolet, and opened Lancaster Body and Frame in 1974. Along with spending time in California and Utah, Dick traveled the world with wife, Kathi, for the past 32 years. He enjoyed golf, hiking and 4-wheeling with family and friends and will be sorely missed. To honor his request, no services will be held. In leu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 7, 2019