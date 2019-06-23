Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Richard Raymond Robbins


1924 - 2019
Richard Raymond Robbins Obituary
Passed away quietly at the age of 95 surrounded by family at his home on Sunday, June 16. Richard was born to Lewis Levi and Ocie (Gross) Robbins in Bradford, Pennsylvania on March 7, 1924, the third of four children.
In his life, Richard had many different roles; a loving husband, a dedicated father, a Marine, an Army veteran, and a 25 year Los Angeles County Construction Inspector. Richard served in the U.S. Army in the European Front of World War II in Gen. Patton's 3rd Army in the 80th Infantry "Blue Ridge" Division. He was awarded a Purple Heart and several campaign medals.
After the war, Richard attended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy and graduated from the National College of Chiropractic. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Levi and Ocie, by his brother, Wilfred James, and by his sister, Erma.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorthy Lou (Volz) Robbins, his younger brother, Gerald, and his six children, Deborah (Pete), Richard Jr. (Irma), Dennis (Terry), Diana (Richard), Daniel (Teresa) and Frank (Mary). Richard has 27 grandchildren and 27 great-grand- children. Richard lived a good and noble life and he will live on in the memories of his loved ones.
Graveside services will be held at the Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lancaster, CA on the 29, June at 11:00 am.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 23, 2019
