1952-2019

Congestive heart failure took the life of our brother much too soon.

His spirit was released from his body on Jan. 26, 2019 and is now exploring the universe. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and lifelong friends John and Charlie Herider, whose caring generosity made Rick's life so much easier.

Born Dec. 18, 1952 in Alameda, Calif., Rick was the third child and first son of Elmer Stephen Carlock and Neva Livingston Carlock. He lived most of his life in Lancaster. In the early 1970's he served in the US Army in Berlin, Germany. He married Mickey McGeehee in 1980 and had no children. Rick was kind and he was funny and he was so very smart. He loved the Dodgers, basketball, music and books, especially old westerns. He had an accepting outlook on life and in his last

years he chose the solitude of the high desert of Rosamond, Calif. He loved the sunsets, the storms and the wildlife. Everyone who remembers Rick is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Raising a glass to their favorite memory of him would be quite appropriate. Following his wishes, his ashes will be scattered in one of the many beautiful wilderness areas he so loved. He is survived by sisters Sherry (Randy) Smith and Stephanie (Jeff) Wagner, half-brother Michael Fisher and niece Heather Fuller. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary