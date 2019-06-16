Passed away unexpectedly April 24, 2019 at his home in Oroville, Calif. at the age of 59. He was born in Los Angeles, May 7, 1959 to Jack and Marilyn Mewborne. The family moved to the Antelope Valley in 1960 where Rick attended schools in Lancaster, graduating from Quartz Hill High School in 1977. After time at A.V. College he completed his Bachelor's degree at U.C. Davis and then received his degree in Veterinary Medicine from L.S.U. in Baton Rouge.

Rick loved playing sports and spending time out- doors, but especially playing basketball which he did at Quartz Hill and AVC. A talented musician, he could play piano, guitar and the banjo. He played in a local band during his teen years. His hobbies included watching his Dodgers play, stamp and coin collecting, working in his yard and being in charge of the BBQ for family get togethers.

Rick met the love of his life, Marie while attending UC Davis. They have two sons, Charlie and Joey. He was passionate about many things, none more so than his wife and boys. After graduation the family moved back to California where he established his veterinary practice in Oroville.

He is preceded in death by his father Jack Mewborne. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Mewborne, brother Mark, numerous in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services were held at St. Anthony Church on May 1, 2019. Rick was laid to rest at the Silveyville Cemetary in Dixon, Calif., on May 1 , 2019. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 16, 2019