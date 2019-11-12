|
|
Born in Lancaster, Calif, on October 14, 1951. Passed away in Los Angeles, Calif, on October 23, 2019, of complications of congestive heart failure. Rick attended grammar and junior high school in Lancaster, and graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1969. He was active in the marching and symphonic bands. Rick attended Orange Coast College, worked for many years for various transportation companies, and for the past several years worked for the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles as a case worker. Rick was a member of the Burbank Masonic Lodge No. 406, and was a Past Associate Bethel Guardian of Bethel No. 208 of Burbank, Calif, of Job's Daughters International. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Deborah. A memorial service will be held at the Midnight Mission Guest Dining Room, 601 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014 at 2:00 p.m. on November 19, 2019. Donations to the Midnight Mission in his name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 12, 2019