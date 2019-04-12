Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-942-1139
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Desert Lawn Memorial
Palmdale , CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita BILLET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita BILLET


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita BILLET Obituary
A native of the Antelope Valley, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at age 87. Born May 22, 1931 in Palmdale Calif. She was married to Kline R. Billet for 53 years be- fore his passing in 2005.
Rita will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family. She is survived by her four children; Marilyn Carter (spouse Jeffrey) of Clovis Calif; Robert (spouse Carol); Ronald (Annie); Eric (spouse Sandi) and Mark Butler, a devoted friend and caregiver. Rita will be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren; Nathan, Jamie, and Nicolas. Viewing Saturday, April 13, 2019, 5-9pm at Halley Olsen Funeral Home, Lancaster, CA. Graveside service, Monday, April 15, 2019 10am at Desert Lawn Memorial, Palmdale CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now