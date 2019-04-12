|
A native of the Antelope Valley, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at age 87. Born May 22, 1931 in Palmdale Calif. She was married to Kline R. Billet for 53 years be- fore his passing in 2005.
Rita will be lovingly remembered by her friends and family. She is survived by her four children; Marilyn Carter (spouse Jeffrey) of Clovis Calif; Robert (spouse Carol); Ronald (Annie); Eric (spouse Sandi) and Mark Butler, a devoted friend and caregiver. Rita will be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren; Nathan, Jamie, and Nicolas. Viewing Saturday, April 13, 2019, 5-9pm at Halley Olsen Funeral Home, Lancaster, CA. Graveside service, Monday, April 15, 2019 10am at Desert Lawn Memorial, Palmdale CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 12, 2019