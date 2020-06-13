Rita Lorraine WILLIAMS
70, of Quartz Hill died peacefully in her home June 2, 2020 with her husband at her side after a long battle with cancer. She was a 28 year resident of the Antelope Valley. Rita had been a kind and understanding foster parent for a number of years with her husband culminating with the adoption of her two precious boys. Prior to this she had been a Human Resources Administrator for over 30 years. Beloved wife, mother, sister and devoted friend, she is survived by her husband of 15 years, Gene Williams, sons Daniel Dean Frame, Patrick Ryan Williams 9, Garret Timothy Williams 8, sisters Melody Head and her husband Jim, Roberta Scherbarth and her husband John, devoted longtime friend of 46 years Sandy Viar and her husband Craig, close friend Virginia Martinez and her husband Luis and daughters Nautica and Gracie. Bio-relatives of the adopted boys and family friends Vinia Cassidy and three sons and two daughters. Cremation at Valley of Peace Crematory, there will be an intimate wake with family and friends at her home

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 13, 2020.
