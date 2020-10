Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 6, 2020, Tehachapi resident Robert A. Maag passed away. A California native, he was born December 17, 1939. He graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1958. He is survived by his wife, Sallie Maag and five children from previous marriages. At this time there is no funeral or memorial planned.

