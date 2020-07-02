1932-2020, 88, passed away at the Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, Calif, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1932 in Inglewood, Calif, and lived there until he enlisted in the Navy. Bob served in the Navy on the USS Nereus and was an Electricians Mate Second Class. He served in the Korean War and received a Good Conduct Medal. Bob married his wife, Royce Adriene, on January 7, 1961. They had 5 children. He moved his family to the Antelope Valley where he resided for the past 44 years. He was involved with the Boy Scouts and was a District Commissioner. His career included employment for The City of Glendale as an Electrician. When he moved to Lancaster, he began working for Lockheed Martin, where he worked on aircraft such as the B-1 Bomber. Bob took a position at Boeing as an Electric Assemblyman and was a key player in the forward crew module area on Orbiter vehicles Atlantis, Endeavor, Columbia, and Discovery. During his time with Boeing, he traveled to Huntsville, Alabama and assisted in the manufacturing of space station harnesses. He later retired from Boeing in the late 90s. Bob loved to deep sea fish, collected coins and stamps, and loved to read. He loved his family and always looked forward to his time with them.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Royce, and his daughter, Sharon. He is survived by his children, Sue Magnolia, Cheryl Burchett, Cindy Burchett, and Robert Eberhart, grandchildren Shaun Lee, Shane Lee, Jason Perkins, Jennifer Binder, Thomas Burchett, Nathan Lee, Lisa Burchett, Carrie Burchett, Chantal Grossklaus and Jessica Eberhart, and 13 great grandchildren. He was a loving, caring, father and grandfather and will be missed deeply. A private ceremony will be held at sea, for immediate family, arranged by the Neptune Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store