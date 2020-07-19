June 21, 1930 - June 12, 2020

Born son of Dorothy and Carl Cathey in Wichita Kansas, moved to Southern Calif., in 1945 and graduated from South Gate High School where he ran track with no small success.

Bob was blessed with an awesome baritone singing voice which he contributed to several choirs throughout the years.

He was employed by Los Angeles County for 43 years in the Public Works Dept.

A very conscientious, genuine and caring man of Faith, he was a dedicated father, lover of animals and God's great outdoors. How can one measure the merits of such a man?

Bob is survived with heartfelt love and gratitude for their time together by his wife, Shirley, of 43 years, his daughters, Ellen Mitchell (Gary), Jennifer, Tricia Hightower (Lindsey), Becky Morse and son, Phillip, together with two brothers, Keith (Inez) and Danny (Janet), a fifth daughter, Ronda, is deceased.

A graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Chatsworth (San Fernando Valley) will be held soon, conducted by the Rev. Jim Seiple of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Lancaster.

Rest in Joyful Peace Dear Bob. You are So Missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store