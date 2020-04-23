Home

More Obituaries for Robert Douglas BLACKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Douglas BLACKMAN

Robert Douglas BLACKMAN Obituary
Passed away on April 18, 2020 of natural causes. "Doug", a US Navy veteran, loved to explore. He was an avid motorcycle rider who had many adventures throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada, upon his Harley Davidson. He was a NASCAR enthusiast, drag racer, boxer, inventor, and a concrete contractor in the Antelope Valley. "Pops" was a father of 8; survived by 7, 21 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. His big heart and graciousness will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on June 20, in Lancaster, CA. Please email [email protected] for details.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
