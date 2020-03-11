|
83, of Daniel Island, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Robert was born in Baltimore, Md. on November 24, 1936 to the late Willard C. and Louise (Schuck) Uhler.
He will be missed by his family including, his wife of 43 years , Mary "Kay" (Schachte) Uhler, of Daniel Island, S.C., his seven children; Jon Karl Uhler of Los Angles, Calif. Brian Uhler of San Jose, Calif, Mark Uhler of Goose Creek, S.C., John Cozy
(Renee) of Sarasota, Fla., Julie Phelps of Daniel Island, S.C., Sarah Cozy, wife of pre-deceased Jeff Cozy of Daniel Island, S.C., Gerald Cozy (Sara) of Roseville, Calif, 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several siblings.
Following graduation from Georgia Tech, Bob began his career in aerospace, working on the Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo expeditions in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and ending his career as a test conductor in the building of spaceshuttles in Palmdale, Calif.
After retiring, Bob and his wife Kay, a Charleston native, moved into the 70th home built on Daniel Island in 1998. Following the move to Daniel Island, Bob's passion became art and gardening. He was an active member in the Daniel Island Artist Guild and Daniel Island Garden Club. He will be missed by the many people's lives he's touched.
Family and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday, March 12, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N. Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be sent to All Saints Lutheran Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 11, 2020