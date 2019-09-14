Home

Born Oct. 25, 1929 Muskogee, Oklahoma, Passed away Sept. 4, 2019 Lancaster, Calif. He grew up in San Francisco, Calif., lived in the Antelope Valley for 17 years. Worked at a Distillery Company. Attended various Church Ministries. Robert is survived by his wife Maxine Furtch, sons; Michael Furtch, Atlanta, Calif, Alonzo Furtch, Lancaster, Calif., Stanley Furtch, Lancaster, Calif, Anthony Furtch, San Leandro, Calif. Daughters; Dr. Gail Lasker-Whaley Palmdale, Calif., and Angela Furth-Rodgers Palo Alto, Calif. 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 14, 2019
