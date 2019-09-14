|
Born Oct. 25, 1929 Muskogee, Oklahoma, Passed away Sept. 4, 2019 Lancaster, Calif. He grew up in San Francisco, Calif., lived in the Antelope Valley for 17 years. Worked at a Distillery Company. Attended various Church Ministries. Robert is survived by his wife Maxine Furtch, sons; Michael Furtch, Atlanta, Calif, Alonzo Furtch, Lancaster, Calif., Stanley Furtch, Lancaster, Calif, Anthony Furtch, San Leandro, Calif. Daughters; Dr. Gail Lasker-Whaley Palmdale, Calif., and Angela Furth-Rodgers Palo Alto, Calif. 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 14, 2019