Dates of Death:
Robert - August 18, 2019 Barbara - April 24, 2015
Palmdale - Robert L. Malone passed away on August 18, 2019 at the age of 66. His beloved wife, Barbara L. Malone predeceased him on April 24, 2015.
Bob was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on December 13, 1952. He graduated from the Cal State University of Northridge with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was an engineer at Lockheed for over 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed his career.
Barbara was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 12, 1951. Her family moved to Calif. in 1957. Barbara received a Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Cal State University, Northridge specifically focused on human resource management and sociology. Barbara taught at Antelope Valley College and Chapman University for many years. She also was a freelance writer publishing over 50 articles in numerous national publications. Barbara dedicated her life for caring for her husband, Bob, who was a quadriplegic.
Bob is survived by his sisters Sue Jenifer, Mary Botticella, and brother, Tom Malone. Barbara is survived by her sister, Carol Fleming and brother, Ken Clark.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m, at the Highland's Church in Palmdale, upstairs in Room 24.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 8, 2019