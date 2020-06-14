1927-2020

Robert M. Williams, 93, passed away at Kaiser Permanente Sunset in Los Angeles, Calif, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 due to post-op complications resulting from Hip Surgery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, which was an emergency surgical procedure he underwent due to a serious hip injury incurred when he fell in Lancaster, Calif, and was subsequently admitted to AV Hospital on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Born and raised in New York, Robert M. Williams enlisted in the US Navy in the 1940's to serve in World War II. After World War II, as a US Navy World War II Veteran, he attended Pierce College in Southern California on the GI Bill where he studied the Landscape Design and Nursery Business. Upon graduation, in the early 1950's, he moved his family from Burbank, Calif, to the Antelope Valley where they settled into a neighborhood located near Sierra School and opened a Small Business, Greener Gardens Nursery, located on 10th Street West in Lancaster, Calif. In the 1960's, Greener Gardens Nursery relocated to 20th Street West to expand it's commercial and residential landscaping business. For many years, Greener Gardens Nursery Landscape Exhibits were on display in the Industrial Building at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. During the early 1950's to mid 1960's, Greener Gardens Nursery, as a Small Business sponsor, donated live roses to the Pasadena Rose Parade. Robert M. Williams was a Member of the California Nurseryman's Association and Owner of Greener Gardens Nursery in Lancaster, Calif, for over 50 years.

Also, Robert M. Williams, a self-taught drummer, formed the Crishendos Dance Band known throughout the Antelope Valley for Big Band Jazz. For many years. he played drums with the Crishendos Dance Band, who also performed Big Band Jazz while riding on a Vintage Red Fire Engine Truck in the Antelope Valley Fair Parade on Lancaster Boulevard. As our beloved Dad, in the early 1960's, he played Ringo, The Beatles Drummer, at a Campfire Girl's Father Daughter Night. In addition, during the late 1960's, he played drums in the Musical Theater Production, Music Man, performed live on stage at the Park View Junior High School Auditorium. Robert M. Williams played drums professionally in Lancaster, Calif, for over 40 years.

Furthermore, Robert M. Williams was a Life-time Member of the BPOE Elks Lodge located on Avenue K in Lancaster, CA. In the Winter of 2020, he celebrated his 93rd Birthday with family and friends at the BPOE Lancaster Elks Lodge Sunday Brunch. He remained an active Life-time Member of the BPOE Lancaster Elks Lodge until his passing on May 27, 2020.

Aside from being an avid Southern California Gardner, who at 93 still enjoyed planting his Raised Bed Garden in the Spring of 2020, Robert M. Williams favorite past-times were playing drums, dancing, swimming, camping, and fishing with friends, family, and his dog Skip at Twin Lakes in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Big Bear Lake, as well as Fin and Feather in Palmdale, Calif. In later years, he also enjoyed Deep Sea Fishing and Trailer Camping in Baja, Calif, as well as along the Pacific Coast at Hobson Beach, Calif.

As a long-standing resident of Lancaster, Calif, for close to 70 years, Robert M. Williams is survived by his three children: Marguerite Cooney, CN; Judith Williams-Lohmar, UW BA CMU in 1982, Holistic LC, and TSFA Floral Designer/Houston School of Flowers European Floral Designer; and Clay Williams, US Navy SEABEES Chief, Retired; as well as three Grandchildren.

A Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 808 E. Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster, CA 93535; Phone No. (661) 942-8125. In compliance with the 2020 Global Pandemic State of California and US Government Guidelines for Social Distancing in Groups of 10, Funeral Service attendance is limited to his immediate family only.

