Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Robert McQUEEN
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park
Robert McQUEEN Jr.


1963 - 2019
Robert McQUEEN Jr. Obituary
Went to be with The Lord on March 15 2019, at the age of 55.

Born to Robert Sr. and Doris McQueen in East St. Louis, Illinois. He is survived by, sisters Judy Rynearson, Roberta and brother in law, Paul Langhurst, Sister Janet McKnight. Newphew: Chris, Kai, Paul & John. Nieces: Tiana, Alicia, Leanna Tara, Brandi, Nikki, and Tiffany. Preceded in death by Robert McQueen Sr.(Father). Sherry and Tammy McQueen. (sisters).

Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park on Monday March 25, at 12:00pm. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 24, 2019
