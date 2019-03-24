|
|
Went to be with The Lord on March 15 2019, at the age of 55.
Born to Robert Sr. and Doris McQueen in East St. Louis, Illinois. He is survived by, sisters Judy Rynearson, Roberta and brother in law, Paul Langhurst, Sister Janet McKnight. Newphew: Chris, Kai, Paul & John. Nieces: Tiana, Alicia, Leanna Tara, Brandi, Nikki, and Tiffany. Preceded in death by Robert McQueen Sr.(Father). Sherry and Tammy McQueen. (sisters).
Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park on Monday March 25, at 12:00pm. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 24, 2019