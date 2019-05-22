Of Rosamond, was born April 13, 1939 to Lester Hayes and Christina Lisafeld in Oak Park, Illinois, and passed away on March 29, 2019 at the age of 79, after losing his battle with Leukemia.

Bob grew up in Arcadia, California and was in the first Graduating Class of Arroyo High School in 1958. He was also in the U.S. Army from 1962 through 1964. Bob lived for a time in Lake Tahoe where he owned his much loved Sawbuck Saloon. He then returned to Southern California where he joined the U.S.P.S. as a Letter Carrier and retired from the Palmdale Post Office in 2002.

Bob is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughter, Lorrie (Curt) Scarbrough; son, James Hayes; stepsons, Jimmie and Richard Coffer; and eight grandkids, Hayleigh, Tyler, Will, Ethan, Taygen, Tayler, Taylee and Richie; brother, Pat (Joyce) Hayes of Oregon; and sister Delores Clancy of Idaho.

A celebration of his Life will be held on Sat, June 1, 2019 for info, please call 661-619-1354 Published in The Antelope Valley Press from May 22 to May 23, 2019