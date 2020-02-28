|
1936-2020 Long time resident, rancher, and business owner, born Nov. 10, 1936, moved to Lancaster in 1943. After 61 years of marriage to Armitta "Mim" Lewis Granicy, he passed peacefully in his wife's arms, Feb. 10, 2020. He attended Cedar Ave Elementary and Park- view Jr. High. He graduated from AVHS in 1955. Through the years he owned Granicy Ranch & Milling, Valley Wide Feed and Granicy Square. A celebration of life will be held at Roosevelt Community Church on Sun, March 1, at 2 p.m
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 28, 2020