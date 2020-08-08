Age 67, a life-long resident of Lancaster, California, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Lancaster, California.

Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park at 808 E. Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, California 93535. 11 a.m., August 13.

Robert Stone Warnack was born in Lancaster, California to A.C Warnack and Betty Warnack on Oct. 5, 1952. Robert is preceded in death by his father, A.C. Warnack, his mother, Betty Warnack, and his niece, Elisabeth Gilliland.

Robert is survived by the mother of his two sons, Marcy Warnack, 67, his sons, Ben Warnack, and Christopher Warnack, Shaughne Warnack his father's widow, his two sisters Susan Prestera and husband Danny Prestera. Lu Ann Gilliland and her husband Charlie Gilliland, his nephew Charles Gilliland and wife Erika. Robert had 4 grandchildren who he loved very much. Richie Warnack, age 16, Landon Warnack, age 12, Winston Warnack, age 7, and Dovie Warnack, age 4. He will be remembered by them for his sense of humor. Until we meet again.

The family of Robert Warnack wishes to extend thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Antelope Valley Hospital, his caretaker, Yecenia Gutierrez, and Kathy Smith. In his memory, donations may be made to The Painted Turtle.

