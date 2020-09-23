1/1
Roberta "Jo" BROWNING
Passed away on Septem- ber 4, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1925 in Ashland Kentucky and is preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Browning. They were married for 57 years prior to his death in 2002. Jo is survived by her children, Phil (Marge) Browning, Doug (Robyn) Browning, Mark (Cathy) Browning, Teresa (Bill) Armstrong, and Matt (Cathy) Browning and her grandchildren, Adam Browning, Casey (Mark) Manchester, Jake (Jessica) Browning, Corey Browning, Nolan (Kylie) Browning, Jorden (Kaitlyn) Browning, Marcus Armstrong, Chris (Lisa) Armstrong, Sarah (James) Patterson as well as 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony at Riverside National Cemetery where she will be buried with her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
