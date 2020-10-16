Born on June 6, 1945 in Merced, Calif., to Georgia Mae Holt and Willie Ellison. He was raised by his aunt, Mattie Shannon, and his uncle, Claude, and he was a phenomenal foot- ball player and track star at Merced High School. Rodney attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Chico State University, and went on to have a successful career in sales.

Rodney succumbed to COVID-19 on August 20, 2020. He leaves to mourn his death his children, Wendy (Brad) Belleville and Rodney Dean Ellison, II, from his first marriage to Beatrice Bailey; stepson, Preston Lewis from his second marriage to Mary Ellison; his third wife, Katie Ellison; his stepchildren Matthew, Tim, and Katie from his fourth marriage to Jean Ellison; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. A private funeral and memorial service were held. Donations may be sent to the Davita Merced Dialysis Center.

