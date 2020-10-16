1/1
Rodney Dean ELLISON,
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on June 6, 1945 in Merced, Calif., to Georgia Mae Holt and Willie Ellison. He was raised by his aunt, Mattie Shannon, and his uncle, Claude, and he was a phenomenal foot- ball player and track star at Merced High School. Rodney attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Chico State University, and went on to have a successful career in sales.
Rodney succumbed to COVID-19 on August 20, 2020. He leaves to mourn his death his children, Wendy (Brad) Belleville and Rodney Dean Ellison, II, from his first marriage to Beatrice Bailey; stepson, Preston Lewis from his second marriage to Mary Ellison; his third wife, Katie Ellison; his stepchildren Matthew, Tim, and Katie from his fourth marriage to Jean Ellison; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. A private funeral and memorial service were held. Donations may be sent to the Davita Merced Dialysis Center.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved