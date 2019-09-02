|
77, of California City, passed away on August 20, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif.
Rudy was born El Paso, Texas to Rodolfo A. Gomez Sr. and Maria Socorro Gomez on October 15, 1941. He served in the Air Force as Fuels Supervisor in Supply Squadron and retired after 22 years at the rank of MSgt in May 1982. He continued to work at Edwards AFB as supervisor in the Pick Up & Delivery section of Supply Squadron and retired after 15 years of Civil Service. Lastly, Rudy continued to work at the Children's Center of Antelope Valley until 2011.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo A. Sr. and Maria Socorro Gomez and his baby brother, Ramon Gomez. He is survived by his wife, Gigi, his children, Luis Gomez (Kim) of Vacaville, Calif., Yvonne Weber (Jeff) of Modesto, Jaime Gomez of Rosamond, Calif., Jessica Bessette of California City, his siblings, Carmen Patricola of Modesto, Calif., Maria Espinoza (George), Mario Gomez (Patty) of Sun Valley, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Vigil service will be held at 4:00-8:00, September 6, 2019 at Stickel's Mortuary located at 2201 Inyo St., Mojave, CA.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:00, Saturday September 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 9970 California City Blvd., California City, CA.
Burial will be at 12:30 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, CA. Arrangements are by Stickel's Mortuary
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 2, 2019