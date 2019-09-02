Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stickel Mortuary
2201 Inyo Street
Mojave, CA 93501
(661) 824-2328
Vigil
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stickel Mortuary
2201 Inyo Street
Mojave, CA 93501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
9970 California City Blvd.
California City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo “Rudy” Jr. GOMEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo “Rudy” Jr. GOMEZ


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodolfo “Rudy” Jr. GOMEZ Obituary
77, of California City, passed away on August 20, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif.
Rudy was born El Paso, Texas to Rodolfo A. Gomez Sr. and Maria Socorro Gomez on October 15, 1941. He served in the Air Force as Fuels Supervisor in Supply Squadron and retired after 22 years at the rank of MSgt in May 1982. He continued to work at Edwards AFB as supervisor in the Pick Up & Delivery section of Supply Squadron and retired after 15 years of Civil Service. Lastly, Rudy continued to work at the Children's Center of Antelope Valley until 2011.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo A. Sr. and Maria Socorro Gomez and his baby brother, Ramon Gomez. He is survived by his wife, Gigi, his children, Luis Gomez (Kim) of Vacaville, Calif., Yvonne Weber (Jeff) of Modesto, Jaime Gomez of Rosamond, Calif., Jessica Bessette of California City, his siblings, Carmen Patricola of Modesto, Calif., Maria Espinoza (George), Mario Gomez (Patty) of Sun Valley, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Vigil service will be held at 4:00-8:00, September 6, 2019 at Stickel's Mortuary located at 2201 Inyo St., Mojave, CA.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:00, Saturday September 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 9970 California City Blvd., California City, CA.
Burial will be at 12:30 at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, CA. Arrangements are by Stickel's Mortuary
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodolfo “Rudy” Jr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now