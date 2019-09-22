|
|
of Leona Valley, passed away September 12, 2019. Ron was born in Tulsa, Okla. and lived there until his family relocated in his teenage years to Manhattan Beach where he was an avid surfer. Ron worked as a grocery box boy and worked his way up to later become a meat cutter. In 1966 his family moved to the Antelope Valley where he owned his own custom meat processing shop in Quartz Hill and worked for local grocery stores. Throughout his life, Ron embraced the western lifestyle - he rode horses, hunted and camped and especially enjoyed driving his wagon with his team of mules.
Ron is survived by his wife Liz, children Mike and Judy Remy, Jim and Deb Remy, Stacy and Mike Hampton and John and Suzette Remy.
He will be missed by his grandchildren - Kody, Kahli and Kolton Remy, Shannon and Matt Remy, Brooke and Alexandria Hampton and Peyton, Morgan and Gabie Remy, along with 9 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held November 2, 2019 starting at 2:00 p.m. at 12950 Elizabeth Lake Road, Leona Valley, CA. Ron loved gathering with family and friends for laughter, stories and good food, so for this celebration we will have a potluck lunch. In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish to share with family and friends.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 22, 2019