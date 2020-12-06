1/1
Ronald Gale MCKIBBAN
1959 - 2020
A very strong, loving, and extremely giving human, our brother.
Ronnie was born on Aug. 26, 1959, in Lancaster, Calif., to Ronald V. McKibban and Marilyn Miller McKibban. He was welcomed into this world by his older brother Dennis.
Ronnie left us on Nov. 23, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif., and joined his mom on her birthday. Simple things made him happy, love of family and friends, playing a round of golf, the mountains, camping, fishing, hiking, the beach, good music, and food. His love of the Dodgers and seeing them win the World Series this year.
Ronnie is survived by his daughter Kimberley Joy McKibban, father Ronald V. (stepmom Betty) McKibban, brother Dennis (Mikia) McKibban, sister Jennifer (JR) Graham, mother of his children Linda, stepson DJ, stepdaughter Kristin and their families. Grandchildren, Alaya Lanae, Kamauri Rose, and Amira Marilyn. Nephews and nieces, Dennis, Rachel, Jordan, Sergio, Ryan, and Austin. Great nephews and niece, Conner, Andrew, Gabriel, and Averie.
He was greeted by his unborn baby, mom, grandparents, nephew, his dog Annie and many other family and friends.
Celebration of life to be determined at a later date due to the state of the world at this time. There is an interactive tribute page at valleyofpeace.net In lieu of flowers, the family would love for donations to be made in Ronnie's name to the MS Society to help find a cure. Link to donation page https://ms- society.donordrive.com/campaign/In-memory-of-Ronald-McKibban

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
