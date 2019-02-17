Born in San Fernando, Calif. on Dec. 30, 1932, Ruben Ruiz Sr. at age 86 passed away on Jan. 27, 2019. He graduated from San Fernando High School. In 1951 he began his career with Lockheed Martin in Burbank, Calif. With hard work and dedication he worked his way up from an assembly helper to manager of Human Resources. During his time with Lockheed he worked in Burbank, in Florida, and in Palmdale, where he retired after 37 years of service. In his younger years he served in the United States Army Reserves.



Ruben loved the outdoors. He belonged to several camper clubs. Along with his late wife Betty, they would pack their motor-home and travel to the eastern Sierras. They especially loved Bridgeport and Silver Lake and would spend several months there surrounded by friends. It was their second home.



Ruben was a long time member of Lancaster Elks Lodge,1625. He held many positions in his years within the Elks and was honored to hold the position of Exalted Ruler.



Ruben will be dearly missed by his children: April (Keith), Ruben Jr. (Katha), and Rene (girlfriend, Josie), his grandchildren, Matthew, Marissa, Jonathan, Ruben III, Nicholas, Andrew, Derrick, and Steven, six great grandchildren, sister Olga, Brother Everto (Martha), and sister Olivia. He was proceeded in death by his parents Jesus and Amalia and his daughter Saundra (Sandy). May they rest in peace.



Celebration of life will be held February 27th at 11:00AM at Lancaster Elks Lodge. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary