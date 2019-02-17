100 years old, passed away on November 4, 2018 In Palmdale, California. Ruby was born in Torrance, California on August 25, 1918. She attended UCLA in her early 20's pursuing a physical education major. Her parents were A.P. and Leona Gentry from North Carolina, She had a sister, Opal and a brother, Howard. She married Claud Bills in 1942. They were married for 73 years. They raised four children; Roger, Claudia, Colleen and Cydney. Ruby and Claud had six grandchildren; Jeff, Paul, Justin, Cain, Ruby and Sarah. They also had a 3 great-grandchildren Graham Smead, Cameron and Kristyn Dluzak.

Ruby enjoyed golf, dancing, piano, painting and drawing, cooking, sewing and card games. People always commented on what a "gracious lady" Ruby was and she was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

No services pending. Should you wish to donate in memory of Ruby Bills, please consider The Braille Institute, 741 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, whose audio books let Ruby experience hundreds of lives and places she could no longer see. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary