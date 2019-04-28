75, passed away on April 22, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ruth was born on August 24, 1943 in Front Royal, Va. to Marvin and Vera Keys. Ruth is survived by her husband, George (52 years), three sons - Michael S. (Stacey), Jason K. (Amy), and Jonathan G. (Louise) as well as four grandchildren - Brendan, Luke, Joshua, and Lydia Fitch.

Ruth earned her Home Economics degree from Longwood College in 1965. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Virginia, Georgia, and Washington until moving to California in 1970. For the next 20 years she was a stay-at-home mom who was very active in getting her sons involved in Boy Scouting, snow skiing, and school and community-based athletics.

Ruth was in many ways a living miracle after receiving two heart transplants (1994 and 2005). After more than 24 years of incredible medical interventions the Lord has welcomed his faithful servant home. All who knew Ruth appreciated her resilience and feisty nature. She will be remembered for her strength, courage, and commitment to family. Her legacy of strong will and de- termination in the face of great obstacles will be cherished by her family forever.

Ruth thoroughly enjoyed her numerous RV travels to Carpinteria State Beach, cabin stays in Yosemite and Mammoth, and visits back to her beloved Virginia. Her interests included reading, collecting Ansel Adams photography, and watching period piece films and television shows.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Ruth are invited to celebrate her incredible life and journey at the memorial service at Palmdale United Methodist Church on Thursday May 2nd at 5pm.

Condolences may be sent via email to [email protected] .

As possible alternatives to flowers please consider giving donations to Palmdale United Methodist Church or to Boy Scout troop #164 (Quartz Hill, CA) and #1602 (Mission Viejo, CA). Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 28, 2019