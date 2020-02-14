Home

Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
View Map

Ruth Pearl WOOLFORK

Ruth Pearl WOOLFORK Obituary
Passed on into the gracious arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 4, 2020, at the age of 83. She has been a resident of Lancaster, California since the late 1940's. She received her Associate of Art Degree in Business Administration, Tax Certification and California State Real Estate License. She is survived by her two daughters, Tina J. Woolfork and Sanoma A. Woolfork, four sons, Robert C. Woolfork III, C. Earl Woolfork (Carla), Cedric J. Woolfork (Angela Maria), and Frederick L. Woolfork. Four grandsons Zach Woolfork (Julie), Cheyane Williams-Celestine, Joshua Woolfork, Jordan Woolfork. Six granddaughters, Latoya Gama, Poirsha Woolfork, Perisse Woolfork, Jazmine Hill, Nicollette Hill and Anaya Woolfork, three great-grandsons Steven Gama, Antonio Gama and Gabriel Sanchez, two sisters Euralary Billyzone and Euralean Currie, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. She will be remembered with warmth and respect by her family, friends and colleagues. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary Chapel in Lancaster, CA 93535
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 14, 2020
