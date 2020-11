82, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Ruthann was born June 5, 1938.She was proceeded in death by her husband Joe Barney, and survived by her two children, two brothers, many nieces and nephews and many friends.A viewing will be on Dec. 4, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Eternal Valley Mortuary in Newhall. You can post a memory or condolence at Dignity- memorial.com