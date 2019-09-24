|
Saturday, September 14, 2019, Salvador Martinez went to be with the Lord peacefully at the age of 100. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Petra, and his eldest daughter, Eileen Reed. He is also survived by his loving family Erlinda Goldsberry, Robert Martinez, Emily Seaman, and Dee Martinez, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grand- children, along with his sisters Eleanor Flores, Emily Vatsula and his brother Joe Martinez. In May 2007, Sal and Mary Louise Espinoza were married. Sal was "Grandpa" to 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Tuesday September 24, 2019 between 4-8 p.m. Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park September 25, 2019 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the Petra Martinez Scholarship fund, checks payable to AVC
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019